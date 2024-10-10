Previous
Tower Bridge at night by jeremyccc
Tower Bridge at night

Taken from London Bridge, looking east towards HMS Belfast and Tower Bridge
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
