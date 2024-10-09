Previous
Painters’ Hall by jeremyccc
Photo 914

Painters’ Hall

The lovely stained glass windows at Stainers’ Hall, the home to the Worshipful Company of Painter-Stainers
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2024  
Heather ace
Beautiful!
October 9th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise