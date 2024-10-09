Sign up
Photo 914
Photo 914
Painters’ Hall
The lovely stained glass windows at Stainers’ Hall, the home to the Worshipful Company of Painter-Stainers
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
3
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
914
photos
48
followers
29
following
250% complete
907
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th October 2024 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
,
hall
,
painters
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2024
Heather
ace
Beautiful!
October 9th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2024
