Previous
Photo 925
The Albert Memorial
Commissioned by Queen Victoria following the death of her Husband Prince Albert in 1861
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
925
photos
47
followers
29
following
253% complete
925
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th October 2024 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
memorial
,
albert
Dorothy
ace
Great photo of the Memorial!
October 20th, 2024
