Photo 923
Fuchsia
Our purple and white fuchsia is still flowering nicely
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
3
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
923
photos
47
followers
29
following
252% complete
923
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
18th October 2024 11:48am
Tags
white
,
purple
,
fuchsia
Heather
ace
A great capture, Jeremy! Beautiful colours standing out so well with the dark background! Fav
October 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh! Aren't they beautiful?!!
October 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 18th, 2024
