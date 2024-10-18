Previous
Fuchsia by jeremyccc
Photo 923

Fuchsia

Our purple and white fuchsia is still flowering nicely
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A great capture, Jeremy! Beautiful colours standing out so well with the dark background! Fav
October 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh! Aren't they beautiful?!!
October 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 18th, 2024  
