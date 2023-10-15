Sign up
Previous
Photo 554
Wild Flower Meadow
I drove past this field today and couldn’t resist turning round to take a photo
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
554
photos
36
followers
30
following
151% complete
View this month »
547
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
15th October 2023 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
meadow
,
wild
