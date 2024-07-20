Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 833
Hip replacement
I had my right hip replaced today and pleased to say I’ve already been up for a short walk on my walker, with a nurse. Hope the pain overnight is manageable.
The photo is from my left hip replacement 4 years ago but the same procedure so I now have a matching pair!
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
833
photos
49
followers
29
following
228% complete
View this month »
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
26th October 2020 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
right
,
replacement
,
hip
Heather
ace
Wow, Jeremy! That's quite an impressive (and even scary) image! It must feel so great to have the procedure behind you! I hope you get through the night with not too much pain, and wishing you all the best for a speedy recovery (you're clearly on a roll!)!
July 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fingers crossed for pain control.
July 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close