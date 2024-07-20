Previous
Hip replacement by jeremyccc
Hip replacement

I had my right hip replaced today and pleased to say I’ve already been up for a short walk on my walker, with a nurse. Hope the pain overnight is manageable.

The photo is from my left hip replacement 4 years ago but the same procedure so I now have a matching pair!
20th July 2024

Jeremy Cross

Heather
Wow, Jeremy! That's quite an impressive (and even scary) image! It must feel so great to have the procedure behind you! I hope you get through the night with not too much pain, and wishing you all the best for a speedy recovery (you're clearly on a roll!)!
July 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fingers crossed for pain control.
July 20th, 2024  
