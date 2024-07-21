Previous
Cornflower by jeremyccc
Photo 834

Cornflower

I’m still in hospital following my hip replacement (and recovering well) so I’m posting a photo I took last week of a cornflower in our garden
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise