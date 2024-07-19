Previous
Fuchsia by jeremyccc
Fuchsia

The fuchsia flowers in our garden are looking pretty
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Beautiful colours against the dark background! Great light, too! Fav
July 19th, 2024  
