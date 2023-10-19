Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 558
Women in Insurance Awards
Had a fun evening in London at the Women in Insurance Awards tonight celebrating the many talented and inspiring women in the insurance industry. Cathy and I were both judges.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
558
photos
36
followers
30
following
152% complete
View this month »
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
19th October 2023 9:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insurance
,
awards
,
women
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely purple glow!
October 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot of you both
October 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close