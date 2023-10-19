Previous
Women in Insurance Awards by jeremyccc
Women in Insurance Awards

Had a fun evening in London at the Women in Insurance Awards tonight celebrating the many talented and inspiring women in the insurance industry. Cathy and I were both judges.
Jeremy Cross

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely purple glow!
October 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot of you both
October 19th, 2023  
