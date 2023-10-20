Previous
Friday Club by jeremyccc
My wife and her friends set up a club for all our special needs (mostly autistic) children and they love getting together every Friday afternoon. Photo taken with my drone.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
Looks like a lively group of young people.
October 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice group shot
October 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
October 20th, 2023  
