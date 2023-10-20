Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 559
Friday Club
My wife and her friends set up a club for all our special needs (mostly autistic) children and they love getting together every Friday afternoon. Photo taken with my drone.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
559
photos
36
followers
30
following
153% complete
View this month »
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
FC3582
Taken
19th October 2023 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friday
,
club
,
drone
Bill Davidson
Looks like a lively group of young people.
October 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice group shot
October 20th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
October 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close