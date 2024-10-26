Previous
Rolling Hills by jeremyccc
Photo 931

Rolling Hills

A view of the gentle rolling hills and meadows near where I live in Kent
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
A great pov to capture this beautiful scene! Fav
October 26th, 2024  
Lovely
October 26th, 2024  
That outlook just seems to drip serenity: lovely
October 26th, 2024  
