Previous
Photo 931
Rolling Hills
A view of the gentle rolling hills and meadows near where I live in Kent
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
931
photos
47
followers
29
following
255% complete
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th October 2024 9:50am
Tags
hills
,
rolling
,
kent
Heather
ace
A great pov to capture this beautiful scene! Fav
October 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 26th, 2024
Kartia
ace
That outlook just seems to drip serenity: lovely
October 26th, 2024
