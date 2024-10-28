Sign up
Previous
Photo 933
Eynsford Viaduct
We drove past this distinctive railway bridge today
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
4
3
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
933
photos
45
followers
28
following
255% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th October 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
railway
,
viaduct
,
eynsford
Mags
ace
Very distinctive and a beautiful shot!
October 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb shot!
October 28th, 2024
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot with the arches giving us a view of the landscape beyond! Fav
October 28th, 2024
Peter
ace
Well spotted and beautifully captured Jeremy, Fav:)
October 28th, 2024
