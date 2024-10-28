Previous
Eynsford Viaduct by jeremyccc
Eynsford Viaduct

We drove past this distinctive railway bridge today
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Very distinctive and a beautiful shot!
October 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb shot!
October 28th, 2024  
Heather ace
A beautiful shot with the arches giving us a view of the landscape beyond! Fav
October 28th, 2024  
Peter ace
Well spotted and beautifully captured Jeremy, Fav:)
October 28th, 2024  
