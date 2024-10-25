Sign up
Previous
Photo 930
A bucolic scene
Taken in the morning, near Crouch in Kent
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th October 2024 9:46am
Tags
scene
,
crouch
,
bucolic
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
October 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 26th, 2024
