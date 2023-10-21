Sign up
Photo 560
Colourful Dahlia
Spotted in the garden at one of the special needs settings my Son attends.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
20th October 2023 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
colourful
,
dahlia
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
October 21st, 2023
Heather
ace
Fabulous close-up! Lovely colours and light! Fav
October 21st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Pretty.
October 21st, 2023
