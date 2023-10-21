Previous
Colourful Dahlia by jeremyccc
Photo 560

Colourful Dahlia

Spotted in the garden at one of the special needs settings my Son attends.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
October 21st, 2023  
Heather ace
Fabulous close-up! Lovely colours and light! Fav
October 21st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Pretty.
October 21st, 2023  
