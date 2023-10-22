Previous
Walk in the sun by jeremyccc
Photo 561

Walk in the sun

Had a lovely walk in the sunshine with my Wife and Son this morning.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise