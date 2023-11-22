Sign up
Photo 592
Barden Lake
It was a fairly dull day but I liked the autumnal colours and reflections.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
reflections
,
lake
,
barden
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful place
November 22nd, 2023
