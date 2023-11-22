Previous
Barden Lake by jeremyccc
Photo 592

Barden Lake

It was a fairly dull day but I liked the autumnal colours and reflections.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful place
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise