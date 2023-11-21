Previous
Jimmy Carr by jeremyccc
Photo 591

Jimmy Carr

His humour is not for everyone but I had a most enjoyable evening tonight. I was also pleasantly surprised by the quality of the image taken on my phone because I was back in the circle and couldn’t use flash.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Neil ace
So glad you enjoyed the evening.....
November 21st, 2023  
Heather ace
Sounds like a fun evening!
November 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Great phone capture!
November 21st, 2023  
