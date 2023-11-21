Sign up
Photo 591
Jimmy Carr
His humour is not for everyone but I had a most enjoyable evening tonight. I was also pleasantly surprised by the quality of the image taken on my phone because I was back in the circle and couldn’t use flash.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
jimmy
,
carr
,
humour
Neil
So glad you enjoyed the evening.....
November 21st, 2023
Heather
Sounds like a fun evening!
November 21st, 2023
Mags
Great phone capture!
November 21st, 2023
