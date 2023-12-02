Sign up
Photo 602
Red Berries
I liked the red berries against the green leaves.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
3
3
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
2
3
3
365
Camera: iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken: 28th November 2023 9:57am
Tags
red
,
berries
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
December 2nd, 2023
Heather
Great colours in the sunlight and a great composition with the blue corner! This works really well, Jeremy! Fav
December 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
Superb color combination.
December 2nd, 2023
