Red Berries by jeremyccc
Photo 602

Red Berries

I liked the red berries against the green leaves.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 2nd, 2023  
Heather ace
Great colours in the sunlight and a great composition with the blue corner! This works really well, Jeremy! Fav
December 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Superb color combination.
December 2nd, 2023  
