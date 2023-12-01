Sign up
Previous
Photo 601
Hall decorations
My wife has put up some festive decorations in our hall today.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
4
0
Jeremy Cross
Tags
hall
,
decorations
,
festive
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 1st, 2023
Heather
ace
Lovely colours- frosty and festive!
December 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
So lovely
December 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
Very tasteful.
December 1st, 2023
