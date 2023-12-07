Spectacular Embroidery

Fascinating to see the amazing Worshipful Company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers exhibition at the Guildhall Art Gallery today.



The exhibition offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the only remaining cloth of gold dress of Elizabeth I, subsequently made into an altar cloth, juxtaposed with the truly extraordinary Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee Cope from 1977; the cover for The Great Seal; uniforms of the orders of Chivalry, exquisite embroidery of religious vestments, masonic aprons and modern forms of the craft of using gold and silver wire.



An oxo cube sized piece of gold can be drawn into wire which will run the entire perimeter of a football pitch.