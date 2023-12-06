Previous
Winter cactus by jeremyccc
Winter cactus

I took this photo today in the morning sun. I'm amazed how well it flowers every year despite getting little attention other than some water and occasional plant food.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Jeremy Cross

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 6th, 2023  
