Photo 605
Photo 605
Dinner
Nice to catch up with old friends who I've known over 40 years! Very good pizzas too.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
605
friends
old
pizza
Dawn
ace
How wonderful for you all
December 5th, 2023
