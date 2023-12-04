Sign up
Photo 604
Postbox
Someone has added a festive decoration to our local postbox!
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
604
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th December 2023 9:57am
Tags
decoration
,
festive
,
postbox
Heather
ace
So delightful!
December 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
So cute! Love these yarn bombs!
December 4th, 2023
