Previous
Photo 610
Winchelsea Beach
We tried to have a walk along the beach but it was rather wet and windy!
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
4
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
610
photos
37
followers
30
following
167% complete
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th December 2023 2:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
beach
,
windy
,
winchelsea
Dawn
ace
You’re both certainly bundled up
December 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lot of wind! Your family is so kind to pose for you in this wind ;-)
December 10th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Sweet
December 10th, 2023
