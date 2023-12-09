Sign up
Previous
Photo 609
Christmas tree
Our (artificial) tree is up and decorated though I can't take any credit because my wife did all the work!
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
609
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
artificial
Joan Robillard
ace
What a beauty
December 10th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
You don’t have to take credit. You take the photos!! Great shot. And lovely tree.
December 10th, 2023
