Previous
Kent Countryside by jeremyccc
Photo 611

Kent Countryside

We were fortunate to see some sunshine today and I liked the lines of the bare vines.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous POV
December 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful light and bare trees.
December 11th, 2023  
Shepherdman
Nicely composed
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise