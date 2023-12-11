Sign up
Previous
Photo 611
Kent Countryside
We were fortunate to see some sunshine today and I liked the lines of the bare vines.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
3
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th December 2023 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunshine
,
vineyard
,
ridge
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous POV
December 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and bare trees.
December 11th, 2023
Shepherdman
Nicely composed
December 11th, 2023
