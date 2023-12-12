Sign up
Photo 612
The Walbrook Club
I love this elegant little building in the middle of the City of London and was fortunate to be invited to lunch there today.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
lunch
,
club
,
walbrook
Dawn
ace
Looks a nice spot
December 12th, 2023
