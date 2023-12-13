Previous
The Royal Exchange
The Royal Exchange

Opened in 1844 by Queen Victoria, this is the third Royal Exchange Building, as the previous two were destroyed by fires in 1838 and 1666 in the great fire of London.
Jeremy Cross

