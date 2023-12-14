Sign up
Previous
Photo 614
Burlesque
I’m a pro-bono Director at one of the special needs daycare settings my Son attends and I was invited to the staff Christmas party, which was a burlesque night. I’ve not been to one before and it was very entertaining.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
614
photos
37
followers
30
following
168% complete
View this month »
614
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th December 2023 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
burlesque
,
maidstone
Mags
ace
Great shot! It is very entertaining and often humorous.
December 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow, nice shot!
December 15th, 2023
