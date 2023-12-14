Previous
Burlesque by jeremyccc
Photo 614

Burlesque

I’m a pro-bono Director at one of the special needs daycare settings my Son attends and I was invited to the staff Christmas party, which was a burlesque night. I’ve not been to one before and it was very entertaining.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great shot! It is very entertaining and often humorous.
December 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, nice shot!
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise