Previous
Photo 615
River Medway
Photo taken as I walked along the river Medway in Maidstone
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
river
,
maidstone
,
medway
Corinne C
ace
wonderful image with a great leading line
December 15th, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture with the lights and the gentle curve of the river! Fav
December 15th, 2023
