Birthday dinner by jeremyccc
Birthday dinner

Took my daughter and her boyfriend out to dinner tonight to celebrate her birthday. Had a lovely meal at Angela Hartnett’s Cafe Murano Italian restaurant in Covent Garden.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
You have a beautiful daughter and these two make a cute couple. Great smiles.
December 16th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Lovely photo.
December 16th, 2023  
A wonderful portrait. Your daughter is so lovely!
December 16th, 2023  
