Previous
Photo 616
Birthday dinner
Took my daughter and her boyfriend out to dinner tonight to celebrate her birthday. Had a lovely meal at Angela Hartnett’s Cafe Murano Italian restaurant in Covent Garden.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
3
0
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th December 2023 6:31pm
Tags
cafe
,
olivia
,
murano
Mags
ace
You have a beautiful daughter and these two make a cute couple. Great smiles.
December 16th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Lovely photo.
December 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful portrait. Your daughter is so lovely!
December 16th, 2023
