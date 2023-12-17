Sign up
Previous
Photo 617
Tonbridge School Chapel
I went back to my old school chapel for a Christmas Carol service this afternoon, which was lovely.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
3
0
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
5
5
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th December 2023 3:43pm
Privacy
school
,
chapel
,
tonbridge
Dawn
So well patrionised
December 17th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Grand looking interior.
December 17th, 2023
Babs
Hope you managed to get a seat it looks rather packed.
December 17th, 2023
