Tonbridge School Chapel by jeremyccc
Photo 617

Tonbridge School Chapel

I went back to my old school chapel for a Christmas Carol service this afternoon, which was lovely.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Jeremy Cross

Dawn ace
So well patrionised
December 17th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Grand looking interior.
December 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
Hope you managed to get a seat it looks rather packed.
December 17th, 2023  
