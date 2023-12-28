Sign up
Photo 628
Winchelsea Beach
Another walk on the beach today - rather windy but at least it was dry
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
beach
,
windy
,
winchelsea
