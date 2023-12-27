Sign up
Previous
Photo 627
Waves
Waves breaking on the beach yesterday
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th December 2023 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
breaking
Heather
ace
Wow! What a powerful and beautiful image! Fav (p.s. Love the sky capture, too!)
December 27th, 2023
