Previous
Family Selfie by jeremyccc
Photo 629

Family Selfie

On a recent walk along the beach
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Lovely family photo
December 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! What a happy family portrait!
December 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise