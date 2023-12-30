Sign up
Christmas Lights
This afternoon my Wife and I had a stroll in the West End of London to see the Christmas lights on Lower Regent Street.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
4
4
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
30th December 2023 4:13pm
christmas
,
lights
,
london
