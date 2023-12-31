Sign up
Previous
Photo 631
Tottenham Hotspur stadium
A fine view at a wonderful ground and a great way to finish the year with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
hotspur
,
tottenham
,
stadium
Phil Sandford
ace
That’s a great shot. I’ve not been yet, to the new stadium, I loved the old WHL.
December 31st, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
The old WHL was quite intimate, being so close to the pitch, but the new stadium is very impressive. I highly recommend the stadium tour, including the ’Sky Walk’ where you walk to the edge of the roof!
December 31st, 2023
