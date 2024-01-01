Sign up
Photo 632
Snow capped mountains
I flew to Spain today to see my mother and managed to get a decent shot from the plane window
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
snow
,
mountains
,
capped
