Previous
Photo 647
Happy Birthday
My Son is 22 today but he's autistic and isn't the slightest bit interested, he just wants everything to stay the same! 😀
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
647
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th December 2023 10:46am
Tags
happy
,
birthday
,
son
Julie Ryan
Sweet portrait. I have just started to face this past year that my son is on the spectrum by going to therapy and talking it through. It isn't a severe case, but he's always had issues which I didn't understand. He's graduated now a year and half ago and is not progressing much. He stays at home in his room and also sticks by my side when we do go anywhere. He's grown up but still childlike in some ways and I'm still trying to learn and know how to help him. It's been very hard road but since I've come to understand more and accept more, it is better.
January 16th, 2024
