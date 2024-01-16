Previous
Happy Birthday by jeremyccc
Photo 647

Happy Birthday

My Son is 22 today but he's autistic and isn't the slightest bit interested, he just wants everything to stay the same! 😀
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Sweet portrait. I have just started to face this past year that my son is on the spectrum by going to therapy and talking it through. It isn't a severe case, but he's always had issues which I didn't understand. He's graduated now a year and half ago and is not progressing much. He stays at home in his room and also sticks by my side when we do go anywhere. He's grown up but still childlike in some ways and I'm still trying to learn and know how to help him. It's been very hard road but since I've come to understand more and accept more, it is better.
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise