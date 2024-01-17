Previous
Tasty brunch by jeremyccc
Photo 648

Tasty brunch

Delicious brunch including black pudding and homemade hash brown
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Before I read your description, Jeremy, I was trying to identify the dark circular item. Hmmm....I would give that a pass, but I'm sure it was delicious!
January 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Yum!
January 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Love black pudding but haven’t had any in years. Great shot of a gre brunch.
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise