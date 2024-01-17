Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 648
Tasty brunch
Delicious brunch including black pudding and homemade hash brown
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
648
photos
40
followers
29
following
177% complete
View this month »
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th January 2024 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tasty
,
brunch
,
birchwood
Heather
ace
Before I read your description, Jeremy, I was trying to identify the dark circular item. Hmmm....I would give that a pass, but I'm sure it was delicious!
January 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Yum!
January 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Love black pudding but haven’t had any in years. Great shot of a gre brunch.
January 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close