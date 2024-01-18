Sign up
Previous
Photo 649
Daffodils
I like the vibrant colour of these daffodils in the morning sun
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
3
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th January 2024 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
daffodils
,
morning
Mags
ace
They are just beautiful!
January 18th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Oh I can smell the scent, love daffies, soon it will be spring
January 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Pretty bouquet. Way to early here for them
January 18th, 2024
