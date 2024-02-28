Previous
Still flooded by jeremyccc
Photo 690

Still flooded

We’ve had so much rain recently the water hasn’t drained away yet. I like the reflections in the floodwater
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
John
Wonderful reflection
February 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great reflection!
February 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful reflections!
February 28th, 2024  
