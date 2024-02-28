Sign up
Previous
Photo 690
Still flooded
We’ve had so much rain recently the water hasn’t drained away yet. I like the reflections in the floodwater
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
4
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2024 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
still
,
flooded
John
Wonderful reflection
February 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great reflection!
February 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful reflections!
February 28th, 2024
