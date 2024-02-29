Sign up
Previous
Photo 691
Paving Stone
I was interested to see this paving stone in London today.
The Company of Watermen & Lightermen of the River Thames also run the Doggett's Coat and Badge race along the river, the oldest continuous boat race in the world, first raced in 1715.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
691
photos
45
followers
29
following
Tags
paving
,
lightermen
,
watermen
Mags
ace
A very interesting seal with the symbols. Cool capture!
February 29th, 2024
