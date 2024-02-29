Previous
Paving Stone
Paving Stone

I was interested to see this paving stone in London today.

The Company of Watermen & Lightermen of the River Thames also run the Doggett's Coat and Badge race along the river, the oldest continuous boat race in the world, first raced in 1715.
Jeremy Cross

A very interesting seal with the symbols. Cool capture!
