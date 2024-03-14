Previous
Kent Countryside by jeremyccc
Photo 705

Kent Countryside

The Kent Countryside looking lush this morning
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A very beautiful patchwork of green.
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise