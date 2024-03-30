Previous
Great Britain Cloud? by jeremyccc
Great Britain Cloud?

Lying in my garden I looked up and thought this cloud looked a bit like the shape of Great Britain
30th March 2024

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard
Nice
March 30th, 2024  
Neil
Love it! Great capture.
March 30th, 2024  
Babs
Well spotted.
March 30th, 2024  
