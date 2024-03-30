Sign up
Photo 721
Great Britain Cloud?
Lying in my garden I looked up and thought this cloud looked a bit like the shape of Great Britain
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
cloud
,
great
,
britain
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 30th, 2024
Neil
ace
Love it! Great capture.
March 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
Well spotted.
March 30th, 2024
