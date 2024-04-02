Sign up
Photo 724
A bucolic scene
It was lovely to get out on my mountain bike today and cycle through the Kent countryside, with signs of spring all around
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd April 2024 10:47am
bike
scene
bucolic
Dawn
A nice rural scene
April 2nd, 2024
