Previous
Magnolia Flower by jeremyccc
Photo 725

Magnolia Flower

I walked past this plant today and couldn’t resist taking a photo of the pretty flowers
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise