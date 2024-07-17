Previous
Meadow Cranes-bill by jeremyccc
Meadow Cranes-bill

The bees love these meadow cranes-bill flowers in our garden
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
July 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 17th, 2024  
