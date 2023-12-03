Previous
Yacht club by jerzyfotos
Yacht club

It was nice getting down to the lake to snap a couple pictures with the low clouds that kept changing formation. It was also nice to get back into a warm and dry car. Winter is on it's way.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Jerzy

Photo Details

