Previous
Good intentions by jerzyfotos
89 / 365

Good intentions

I was heading out to take a few pictures of the festive lights but the rain made it not a good idea. Taken through the windshield and home with a glass of wine now. Let's try again tomorrow.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise